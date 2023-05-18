News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness Hippodrome praised by judges in hospitality awards

Bo’ness Hippodrome picked up a ‘Highly Commended’ award this week as part of the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 hosted in Glasgow.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th May 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 18:12 BST

The four-star visitor attraction that was originally built in 1912 and reopened in 2009 after extensive refurbishment, was rated against cinemas across Scotland and voted for by the public in the best cinema experience’ category.

Judges stated that the awards “celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within the hospitality industry”, adding: “The awards will provide a platform to thank and honour those who have contributed to making Scotland a friendly and welcoming place, enhancing the country’s reputation nationally and internationally.”

Leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The Hippodrome offers a great experience for its customers and being recognised like this, is a great testament of how well it is regarded by its customers. Our venues continue to rack up awards nationally and ensures we have a great offer for both local residents and visitors alike.”

The Hippodrome team pick up a highly commended in the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023The Hippodrome team pick up a highly commended in the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
