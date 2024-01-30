Bo'ness Hippodrome hopes Harry and Sally melt your heart but not your chocolate
The Bo’ness cinema will be showing the unforgettable 1989 film – starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan – at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 14.
To make the event even more memorable, the Hippodrome has joined forces with Edinburgh’s Thinking Chocolate business to provide chocolate tasting kits to indulge yourself in while watching Harry woo Sally.
The Chocolate Tasting Experience ticket allows people to enjoy a selection of numbered chocolates tailored to correspond with key scenes in the film – just wait for the number cue and dive in.
A Hippodrome spokesperson said: “Make sure you have what everyone else is having and book your chocolates by midday on Thursday, February 1 to guarantee your specially curated taste-along experience.”
