Bo'ness Hippodrome hopes Harry and Sally melt your heart but not your chocolate

The Bo’ness cinema will be showing the unforgettable 1989 film – starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan – at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 14.

To make the event even more memorable, the Hippodrome has joined forces with Edinburgh’s Thinking Chocolate business to provide chocolate tasting kits to indulge yourself in while watching Harry woo Sally.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chocolate Tasting Experience ticket allows people to enjoy a selection of numbered chocolates tailored to correspond with key scenes in the film – just wait for the number cue and dive in.

The Hippodrome will host a Valentine's Day chocolate tasting screening of When Harry Met Sally (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

A Hippodrome spokesperson said: “Make sure you have what everyone else is having and book your chocolates by midday on Thursday, February 1 to guarantee your specially curated taste-along experience.”