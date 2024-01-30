News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness Hippodrome hopes Harry and Sally melt your heart but not your chocolate

The historic Hippodrome cinema has hooked up with a renowned chocolatier and secured a screening of classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally to create a tasty Valentine’s Day treat.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
The Bo’ness cinema will be showing the unforgettable 1989 film – starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan – at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 14.

To make the event even more memorable, the Hippodrome has joined forces with Edinburgh’s Thinking Chocolate business to provide chocolate tasting kits to indulge yourself in while watching Harry woo Sally.

The Chocolate Tasting Experience ticket allows people to enjoy a selection of numbered chocolates tailored to correspond with key scenes in the film – just wait for the number cue and dive in.

The Hippodrome will host a Valentine's Day chocolate tasting screening of When Harry Met Sally (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)The Hippodrome will host a Valentine's Day chocolate tasting screening of When Harry Met Sally (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)
The Hippodrome will host a Valentine's Day chocolate tasting screening of When Harry Met Sally (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

A Hippodrome spokesperson said: “Make sure you have what everyone else is having and book your chocolates by midday on Thursday, February 1 to guarantee your specially curated taste-along experience.”

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

