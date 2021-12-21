Bo'ness hillwalker missing in the Highlands

Rescue teams are searching the Highlands for a 60-year-old hillwalker from Bo’ness who was last seen yesterday afternoon.

Stuart Baillie did not return as planned from a walk on a route to Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor from the Steall Falls car park in Glen Nevis, Fort William on Monday and was reported missing.

The last time he was heard from was just after 2pm on the summit of Aonach Beag.

Mr Baillie, who wears glasses, is 5ft 9in, has brown eyes and a mole on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a purple waterproof jacket, black waterproof trousers and carrying a purple or blue rucksack.

Teams from Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams are now involved in the search operation, as is a Coastguard helicopter.

Fort William Police Sergeant Chris Hardwick urged anyone who believes they have seen Mr Baillie to call 101, quoting reference 2718 of December 20.

