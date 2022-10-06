Bo'ness gym's reopening date confirmed after refurbishment

The facility closed to users on Wednesday, September 29 to allow refurbishment works to take place.

When it closed the exact reopening date was not known, however Falkirk Leisure and Culture Trust has now confirmed the gym will open its doors to visitors again on Monday, October 10.

During the closure of the gym, the centre’s fitness classes and swimming pool have remained open.

The gym at the Recreation Centre is currently closed for refurbishment.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the trust said: “Our Bo’ness gym refurbishment is progressing well. Flooring all completed and equipment is currently being built. We are excited to reopen this coming Monday!”

The gym refurbishment will see users able to enjoy all new Life Fitness Cardio and Strength equipment when it reopens.

A spokesperson for the trust previously said: “Our fitness classes and pool is running as normal and remember you can access our other gyms as normal.

"The gym refurbishment will involve all new flooring, all brand new equipment and some different equipment to any other clubs like Ski Erg by Concept 2.”

