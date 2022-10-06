Bo'ness gym's reopening date confirmed after refurbishment
The gym at Bo’ness Recreation Centre is set to reopen early next week.
The facility closed to users on Wednesday, September 29 to allow refurbishment works to take place.
When it closed the exact reopening date was not known, however Falkirk Leisure and Culture Trust has now confirmed the gym will open its doors to visitors again on Monday, October 10.
During the closure of the gym, the centre’s fitness classes and swimming pool have remained open.
In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the trust said: “Our Bo’ness gym refurbishment is progressing well. Flooring all completed and equipment is currently being built. We are excited to reopen this coming Monday!”
The gym refurbishment will see users able to enjoy all new Life Fitness Cardio and Strength equipment when it reopens.
A spokesperson for the trust previously said: “Our fitness classes and pool is running as normal and remember you can access our other gyms as normal.
"The gym refurbishment will involve all new flooring, all brand new equipment and some different equipment to any other clubs like Ski Erg by Concept 2.”
For more information and for any updates on a reopening date visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org