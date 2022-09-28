Bo'ness gym closing for refurbishment

The gym at the Recreation Centre is closing for refurbishment.

The facility will be closed for almost two weeks for the work to take place.

There will be no access to the gym from 9.30pm tonight (Wednesday) until either Monday, October 10 or Tuesday, October 11 – the exact reopening date is yet to be confirmed.

Falkirk Leisure and Culture Trust, which operate the sports centre, said fitness classes and the swimming pool will remain open.

The gym refurbishment will see users able to enjoy all new Life Fitness Cardio and Strength equipment when it reopens.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Our fitness classes and pool is running as normal and remember you can access our other gyms as normal.

"The gym refurbishment will involve all new flooring, all brand new equipment and some different equipment to any other clubs like Ski Erg by Concept 2.”