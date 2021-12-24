Bo'ness Foreshore photo of the week
Our latest reader’s photo of the week, is a mysterious and misty shot of Bo’ness Foreshore.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 1:00 pm
The impressive photo above was taken by Dianne Johnson, who called the photograph simply “Bo'ness foreshore on a cold frosty foggy morning”.
If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn.
Email: [email protected]
Our reader’s photo of the week column has been running for more than a year now in the Journal and Gazette, with locals regularly sending in stunning photos taken locally and further afar.