Bo'ness Foreshore photo of the week

Bo'ness foreshore on a cold frosty foggy morning, taken by Dianne Johnson.

The impressive photo above was taken by Dianne Johnson, who called the photograph simply “Bo'ness foreshore on a cold frosty foggy morning”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn.