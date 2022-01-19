Bo'ness Foreshore audio guide updated

Bo’net worked with The PR Store and the Bo’ness Tenants’ and Residents’ Association to produce the original audio trail in late 2020.

Bo’net (the Bo’ness Networking Group) – one of the organisations behind the initiative – is encouraging people to download the free guide and explore the area’s heritage. Chairwoman Madelene Hunt said: “The New Year is a perfect time to get out and become more active – and work off all those Christmas calories. Download our foreshore audio guide, go for a walk and discover more about the places and people that shaped our town.”

The guide is hosted on the free izi.TRAVEL app, which runs on Android and Apple devices. Visit www.bonet.org.uk/audio for details.

Bo’net worked with Bo’ness-based firm The PR Store and the Bo’ness Tenants’ and Residents’ Association to produce the original audio trail in late 2020. The guide covers an area stretching from Kinneil to Carriden – and mostly follows the route of the national John Muir Way.

Bo’ness foreshore is part of the John Muir Way path.

The audio trail has now been updated with extra content, sponsored by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

Ros Gibbons, greenways co-ordinator at Sustrans, said: “Through the Scottish Greenways programme, Sustrans are working in partnership with the local community, Falkirk Council, Great Place Falkirk and Bo’ness businesses to enhance the area around the Foreshore for everyone.

“Guided by feedback from the community, we’ve made access and path improvements along National Cycle Network Route 76, installed new interpretation points, held family events, and we plan to install a new community play area during 2022.

“As part of our engagement with the community, we also asked Bo’ness residents to help us identify key areas of local history and heritage.

"Many of their brilliant stories have been incorporated into the refreshed audio guide.

“We hope the guide inspires more people to get out walking, wheeling or cycling along their local National Cycle Network paths, and spend time exploring the fantastic green spaces on their doorstep.”

The audio guide was first produced with the support of Tesco’s Community Grants initiative, as well as funding from NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk Council.

Adrian Mahoney from The PR Store said: “The guide features interviews with local people and experts, telling fascinating stories about the town’s rich heritage and its more recent past.

“Anyone downloading the foreshore guide will discover Romans and railways, battles and Bond – that’s James Bond – and much more.

“New for 2022 we’ve added information on the Bo’ness witches, the local distillery and saltpans, as well as shipbreaking and Bridgeness Pottery.

“Just search for ‘Kinneil to Carriden’ on the izi app or visit the Bo’net website for more information.”