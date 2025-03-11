Bo'ness flats development to close after RAAC discovered

A housing development which has provided homes for older residents for half a century is to close after the discovery of unsafe concrete.

Bield Housing and Care found Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), a material known to pose long-term structural risks, in its Dean Court development in Bo’ness.

Following extensive structural assessments, bosses say it is not viable to carry out the remediation work required to address the RAAC issues.

It now plans to close the building with its 33 flats which provides homes to people over 60 years.

The Bield care home Dean Court will be closed by early next year.

Bield officials say while the building remains safe to occupy in the short term, a “carefully-managed relocation plan” will ensure all tenants are supported, with the process expected to be completed by early next year.

They say the wellbeing of its tenants is a priority and will continue to monitor the building’s condition to maintain a safe living environment throughout the transition period, while providing support to help tenants secure suitable alternative accommodation.

Debbie Collins, Bield’s interim chief executive, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision for us, as Dean Court was our first service and has been a thriving community for over 50 years, holding deep significance for Bield.

“However, the long-term safety and security of our tenants must always come first and, after careful consideration, we firmly believe this is the right course of action to ensure their long-term wellbeing.

“We fully appreciate that this will be unsettling news, and we are committed to working closely with every tenant to provide tailored support and a smooth transition into alternative housing.”

Staff are meeting with each tenant individually to discuss their needs, preferences and options for alternative housing.

The have given an assurance that every tenant will receive help with the costs of moving and Bield will also offer practical assistance.

Regular updates and information sessions will ensure that tenants, their families, and the wider community remain informed throughout the process.

Debbie added: “We understand the challenges this presents, but our team is dedicated to ensuring every tenant has the support they need during this transition. We will continue to communicate openly and provide updates as we move forward.”

For more information, tenants and their families are encouraged to contact Bield on 03000 132 162.