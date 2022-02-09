Bo'ness family's surprise and excitement as Aimee is chosen to be Fair Queen

Queen elect Aimee, with mum Morag; dad Steven and big sister Chloe. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Morag Gilchrist said 11-year-old Aimee is “excited” about being the town’s Fair Queen for 2022 now she’s gotten over the initial shock at being selected.

The mum-of-two said: “It was a shock to say the least, none of us expected it.

"We’re all still in a bit of shock.

Aimee Gilchrist is excited to have been chosen as queen elect for the 2022 Bo'ness Fair. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"I know people always say they didn’t expect it, but we really didn’t anticipate it at all.

"I’m not sure who was more shocked, Aimee or me.

"When she asked to tick the box on the form we weren't expecting her to be any of the main characters.

"So for her to be chosen as the queen was a surprise.

"It was a lot for Aimee to take in in the first week, but she's now excited and is really looking forward to the day.

"We've been spending the last few weeks since we found out trying to organise dress makers, hairdressers and people to help with the arch.

"It’s been busy, there’s a lot to do and get organised, but we’ll get there and I’m sure it will all be worth it in the end.

"The support we have received from family, friends and the community has been amazing.”

The proudest people among those watching the Bo’ness Public Primary pupil’s crowning ceremony on the big day will be Morag, dad Steven and big sister Chloe, 13.

Last month, the Fair Committee confirmed that the annual Fair – the largest community event in the Bo’ness calendar – will take place on June 24, 2022.

Exact details for Fair Day are still to be confirmed, but organisers are hoping that this summer’s event will see a return to a full, traditional fair and that the crowning celebrations may be able to take place in the town’s Glebe Park for the first time since 2019.

For the last two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, smaller scale crowning events have taken place behind closed doors with the event streamed online for the wider community to watch at home.

