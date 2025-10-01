Bo'ness family facility hopes council does not put solar power plans in the shade
Graeme McNiff lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 3, which was validated on Tuesday, September 30, looking for permission to install solar panels and 32kw battery storage at Bo’ness Family Centre, in Cadzow Crescent, Bo’ness.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers will decide on the proposal no later than the determination deadline of November 29.
As part of Barnardo's Scotland, the family centre offers a range of family support services aimed at making children and young people feel safe, happy, healthy, and hopeful.
It provides guidance and activities for parents, carers, and families to help children and young people thrive and provides parenting advice for parents, parents-to-be, and carers.
The centre also features sensory play for children to promote parent/child bonding and development and can provide assistance with speech and language development.