Kinneil Primary's eco group who have made the finals in the Keep Scotland Beautiful Pocket Garden competition with their teacher Megan McGuckin. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The young students from Kinneil Primary showed their imagination and creativity with the design for the eighth Pocket Garden Design Competiton, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Pupils from primary and secondary schools and nurseries across the country were invited to design a colourful and sustainable garden reflecting the interlinked themes of A Garden of Celebration, One Planet Picnic and Wildlife Gardening, for the competition.

Youngsters on the school’s Eco Group came up with the idea of recreating the Bo’ness Fair Day in their design. The flowers and herbs represent aspects of ‘the best day of the year’ from the flower girls to the banner boys. Hollow stems, pine cones and sticks make a bug hotel town hall and materials are re-used for plant pots.

The pupils' winning design was inspired by the Bo'ness Fair.

Teacher Megan McGuckin said: “The children in the Eco Group have come up with a wonderful creative design inspired by the Bo’ness Fair Day. The pupils are very excited to have had their design chosen as one of the final designs. As a school we are very proud of the children.”

This year’s Pocket Garden Design Competition, run in partnership with Garden for Life Forum, attracted almost 200 entrants from budding garden designers from schools in 28 local authority areas. The 42 designs selected this year represent the very best entries. The winners from across 21 local authorities – including Kinneil – have now been invited to build and grow their garden at school before filming or photographing it to be displayed as part of an online interactive showcase garden which will be made available to the public to view in June.

Eve Keepax, education and learning officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “This year’s new theme of ‘A Garden of Celebration’ has opened the door to an outpouring of ideas of what children want to celebrate and what they value. It is a reminder in difficult times that we still have many reasons to celebrate. Well done to everyone that entered the competition, and we hope that all schools decide to bring their designs to life.”