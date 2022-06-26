Bo'ness Fair in pictures: The 2022 parade descends on Glebe Park for Queen Aimee's crowning

After two years of small-scale occasions due to the Covid pandemic and restrictions, the event showed why it is hailed as Europe’s biggest gathering of its kinds as hundreds of youngsters took part in the process and crowning ceremony.
Twelve-year-old Aimee Gilchrist was crowned by Pamela Millar, who along with husband Malcolm, has worked tirelessly over 21 years supporting the Fair.
Following the crowning on the Glebe Park stage, the procession headed to Douglas Park for an afternoon of more fun and entertainment.
