Bo'ness Fair in pictures: The 2022 parade descends on Glebe Park for Queen Aimee's crowning

Crowds cheered and the sun shone as the people of Bo’ness congregated for the town’s Children’s Fair Festival 2022.

By Jill Buchanan
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 6:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 6:22 pm

After two years of small-scale occasions due to the Covid pandemic and restrictions, the event showed why it is hailed as Europe’s biggest gathering of its kinds as hundreds of youngsters took part in the process and crowning ceremony.

Twelve-year-old Aimee Gilchrist was crowned by Pamela Millar, who along with husband Malcolm, has worked tirelessly over 21 years supporting the Fair.

Following the crowning on the Glebe Park stage, the procession headed to Douglas Park for an afternoon of more fun and entertainment.

1. Bo'ness Fair 2022

Pamela Millar places the crown on Queen Aimee Gilcrest

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Bo'ness Fair 2022

Bird's eye view of the crowds in Glebe Park

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Bo'ness Fair 2022

A packed stage for the crowning ceremony

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Bo'ness Fair 2022

Queen Aimee walks through a bower of roses to be presented to her subjects

Photo: Michael Gillen

EuropeBo'ness
