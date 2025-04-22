Bo'ness Fair: Fundraising continues with Appeals Week, Foreshore 5K and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair draws closer, the fundraising continues with a number of events taking place in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week is the organising committee’s biggest fundraiser of the year – Appeals Week. Volunteers will be delivering and collecting donation envelopes to streets throughout the town from now until Sunday, April 27.

Residents are asked to give what they can to support the town’s traditional Fair Day this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who operate a cashless household, there’s a QR code on the envelope where donations can be made online instead.

Fundraising events are ongoing to ensure this year's Fair Day can go ahead. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A spokesperson for the Bo’ness Fair committee said: “The Fair Day is one of the most important social occasions in Bo’ness and it is an event that helps to bring our small town together. Like all charities we are facing an extremely challenging time financially, primarily because the local council are understandably having to divert funds to critical services and have drastically cut the grant that they have given to us for many years.

"Your Fair envelope should either be through your door, or it will arrive this week. To help keep Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival going please give what you can.

"Every little bit counts towards our biggest fundraising event of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone who misses the collector returning for the envelope, a number of local shops are accepting the donation envelopes on behalf of the committee. Details can be found on the Fair Day website.

However, Appeals Week is not the only fundraiser that’s currently being organised.

Plans are well underway for the very first Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival 5K, which is set to take place along the Foreshore on Sunday, May 11.

People are being encouraged to sign up and take part in the event completing the 5K and raising vital cash to help cover the costs of this year’s Fair Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners (and walkers) will follow a scenic route along the town’s shore, starting in the field opposite the car park at Union Street, before heading east towards the harbour and wildflower meadow. The route then heads back west along part of the John Muir Way towards the nature reserve. Participants will then loop back around towards Kinneil Halt before the sprint to the finish line.

The spokesperson said: “Whether you prefer to run, jog, or take a leisurely walk, this is a brilliant way to get active while supporting a Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival.

"The route is mostly flat, making it perfect for runners aiming for a PB or walkers wanting to soak in the beautiful shoreside scenery.

"We might even get an encouraging toot from a steam train.”

Entries are still being accepted for those wanting to take part at https://tikt.link/bfd5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other fundraising events happening in May include the return of the Fair for the Fair in Bo’ness Town Hall on Saturday, May 17 when artisan crafters will be manning their stalls, there will be a Fair display focusing on previous Kinneil Fairs, and tea, coffee and home baking.

A factual Fair film will also return to the Hippodrome, looking at modern Fair history, on May 27.

For more information, including details on all of the fundraising events, visit the Bo’ness Fair website at www.thefairday.com

To contribute to Appeals Week online visit https://bit.ly/bonessfairappeal