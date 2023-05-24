Bo'ness Fair for the Fair fundraiser success as preparations step up a gear

With just one month to go until Bo’ness celebrates “the best day of the year”, preparations are stepping up a gear.

The most recent fundraiser for the event, billed as a Fair for the Fair, took place at the town hall on Saturday and those behind the event have hailed it as a great success.

As well as a craft fair giving small local businesses and crafters a chance to sell their wares in the main hall, there was also a special exhibition for those interested in the fair’s history. Old programmes and a selection of outfits from Fairs past were on display for all to see.

Emma Ferrier, who organised the event on behalf of the Fair Committee, said: “The event was a great success. We were constantly busy and in the end raised over £1300 for the Fair Day. We were incredibly lucky to have some vintage dresses, including the 1951 Queen, Margaret Henderson, who also attended.

"The 2012 Queen, Nicole Bell, also attended and our current Chief Lady and Queen of the Flower Girls spent the day in their dresses which was a lovely touch.

"We also had a number of items such as tiaras, shoes and lots of photos and memory books.

"People were able to get their photo taken sitting on the throne for a donation to the Fair funds.

"Our crafters all said they had a wonderful day.”

The event was deemed such a success, that a Christmas Fair for the Fair is already planned for December in the town hall.

Every penny raised from Saturday’s event will help pay for this year’s fair day, which costs £80,000 to stage.

A lot of hard work is currently going on behind the scenes for the town’s famous Fair Day, but as the day draws closer the final details are progressing.

The committee are gathering details of all the arch locations ahead of the big day for inclusion in a list of locations to be available to the public. Details of the arch – your street, school and character – should be emailed to [email protected] t be added to the ‘Where are the Arches’ list. No names are needed.

Anyone planning on entering their arch or decorated vehicle into this year’s contest is asked to complete the online form here to provide details to make sure they are seen by the judges.

Those wishing for a message to be read out at the crowning in Glebe Park should drop the secretary a note including their message before Wednesday, June 28. Messages should be sent to [email protected]

Tickets for the Fair Day stand are set to go on sale on Thursday, June 1 from 9am at the Hope Street Cafe. The tickets, priced £10, are limited to two per person this year.

To find out more visit www.thefairday.com

