Bo'ness Fair E'en and Arches 2025 in 30 pictures

Crowds turned up to tour the district to see dozens of breath-taking arches which were the result of months of fundraising and hard work assembling the towering structures.
Queen-elect Sophie’s impressive arch can be found in Deanfield Drive – and was visited by both Unite Kinneil Band and the Bo’ness and Carriden Band on Fair E’en.
Some of the other main characters’ arches can be found in Crawfield Avenue (Champion); Ochilview Road (Chief Lady in Waiting and Queen of the Fairies); Livingstone Drive (Queen of the Flower Girls) and Carriden Glade (Ex-Queen).
Here’s a full list of where you can find the arches.
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.