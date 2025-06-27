Bo'ness Fair E'en and Arches 2025 in 30 pictures

It was a busy Fair E’en in Bo’ness last night as the town’s 2025 arches were unveiled.

Crowds turned up to tour the district to see dozens of breath-taking arches which were the result of months of fundraising and hard work assembling the towering structures.

Queen-elect Sophie’s impressive arch can be found in Deanfield Drive – and was visited by both Unite Kinneil Band and the Bo’ness and Carriden Band on Fair E’en.

Some of the other main characters’ arches can be found in Crawfield Avenue (Champion); Ochilview Road (Chief Lady in Waiting and Queen of the Fairies); Livingstone Drive (Queen of the Flower Girls) and Carriden Glade (Ex-Queen).

Here’s a full list of where you can find the arches.

Queen-elect Sophie Rutherford with her impressive arch in Deanfield Drive.

1. Bo'ness Fair E'en and Arches 2025

Photo: Michael Gillen

Neighbours turn out to support Queen-elect Sophie.

Neighbours turn out to support Queen-elect Sophie.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Deanfield Drive was busy with people anxious to see the Queen-elect's arch.

3. Bo'ness Fair E'en and Arches 2025

Photo: Michael Gillen

Kinneil Band play for Queen Elect Sophie Rutherford.

Kinneil Band play for Queen Elect Sophie Rutherford.

Photo: Michael Gillen

