Bo'ness Fair Day's appeal week will kick off on Sunday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kicking off on Sunday, volunteers will post appeal letters through every home in the town – asking for donations to support this year’s Children’s Fair Festival on Friday, June 28.
They will then return later in the week to collect any donations locals are willing and able to make.
Having raised just under £17,000 last year from the appeal, chairman Frank McGarry is hoping the good folk of Bo’ness will dig deep once again.
Frank said: “The committee is very lucky as people in the town are always very supportive.
“We were blown away by the amount raised last year and hope that we can raise just as much this year. However, we appreciate that times are tough for everyone and are grateful for any donation people can afford.
“One pound donated is £1 we didn’t have before – every penny really does count.”
Appeal week has been co-ordinated by committee member Hannah Shaw, with volunteers stepping up to support her.
Frank added: “Hannah has masterminded the whole thing and done a power of work to ensure every street and home in the town is covered.
“I’d like to thank Hannah and all of the volunteers who put their hands up to help.
“We’ve got a strong, hard-working committee but for events like this we need all hands on deck.
“An appeal on our Facebook page for volunteers was quickly answered – it was an incredible response.”