Bo'ness Fair Day 2025 crowning ceremony in 60 pictures

After months of planning, Sophie Rutherford was crowned 2025 by Heather Cullen.

The Kinneil Primary youngster previously said she was delighted her former teacher was carrying out the historic honour.

Despite the damp weather – the one thing the hard-working Fair committee cannot organise – crowds packed into the Glebe Park for the crowning ceremony before following the procession through the town for the entertainment in Douglas Park.

Here’s the first of our picture galleries from the procession in Glebe Park and the crowning ceremony.

Watch out for more to follow.

1 . Bo'ness Fair 2025 Crowning lady Heather Cullen places the crown on new Queen Sophie Rutherford. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Bo'ness Fair 2025 The magnificent stage packed with youngsters in Glebe Park for Bo'ness Fair 2025. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Fair 2025 The first arrivals in the Glebe Park. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales