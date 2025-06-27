Bo'ness Fair Day 2025 crowning ceremony in 60 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
The Bo’ness community came together to enjoy Fair Day 2025.

After months of planning, Sophie Rutherford was crowned 2025 by Heather Cullen.

The Kinneil Primary youngster previously said she was delighted her former teacher was carrying out the historic honour.

Despite the damp weather – the one thing the hard-working Fair committee cannot organise – crowds packed into the Glebe Park for the crowning ceremony before following the procession through the town for the entertainment in Douglas Park.

Here’s the first of our picture galleries from the procession in Glebe Park and the crowning ceremony.

Watch out for more to follow.

Crowning lady Heather Cullen places the crown on new Queen Sophie Rutherford.

1. Bo'ness Fair 2025

Crowning lady Heather Cullen places the crown on new Queen Sophie Rutherford. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The magnificent stage packed with youngsters in Glebe Park for Bo'ness Fair 2025.

2. Bo'ness Fair 2025

The magnificent stage packed with youngsters in Glebe Park for Bo'ness Fair 2025. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The first arrivals in the Glebe Park.

3. Bo'ness Fair 2025

The first arrivals in the Glebe Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The last time Blackness Primary pupils will be involved in the Fair.

4. Bo'ness Fair 2025

The last time Blackness Primary pupils will be involved in the Fair. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Bo'ness
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice