Bo'ness Fair: All set for Fair for the Fair as annual appeals week raises record amount

Organised by new committee member Emma Ferrier, Fair for the Fair will be held on Saturday, May 20, in Bo’ness Town Hall from 11.30am to 3.30pm, with a suggested donation of £1 per adult entry fee.

As well as giving small local businesses and crafters a chance to sell their wares in the main hall, the fair is a must visit for anyone who is interested in the fair’s history. For a special exhibition will also be set up in the library, where visitors can browse through an archive of old fair programmes and get a close up look at some 20 outfits worn by former Queens and the retinue.

Every penny raised will be banked to help pay for this year’s fair day, which costs the 15-strong committee £80,000 to stage. And with revenue funding cuts from Falkirk Council this year, every penny really will help.

This year's Bo'ness Fair takes place on Friday, June 30.

Emma said: “We’ve been busy sourcing the outfits for the exhibition and, so far, we have 20 although there may be more to come! Maria Ford has also managed to gather lots of old programmes – it’s a real treasure trove. It’s a must see for anyone who loves the fair.

"Local businesses have supported us too by taking tables at the event, with everything from clay jewellery to art and home baking on sale. Now we’re just hoping for a good turnout on Saturday, May 20.”

The count for the annual Fair Day appeals week envelopes was conducted on Wednesday night – and a record amount has been raised. Fair committee chairman Frank McGarry is delighted to report that a whopping £15,180 has been raised by local householders who donated funds via the envelopes.

While it’s a major tactical job delivering and picking them up from every household, it’s worth all the effort – thanks to generous locals.

Frank said: “It was a massive boost to see how much people had donated and it couldn’t come at a better time as we’re now having to fund all of the fair’s £80,000 costs. Pre-Covid, Falkirk Council gave us £36,000 every year as the fair gives the town a huge economic boost. However, we only received £13,000 in capital grant this year to buy banners for the lamp-posts.”

Luckily, new blood on the committee has brought fresh ideas.

"Emma’s event next Saturday is a perfect example of that,” said Frank.

The committee raised £1550 at a golf day last week and a fair ball in March raised just under £4500.