Bo'ness Fair 2025: Where to find the arches on Fair E'en

It’s Fair E’en and Bo’ness residents will be going round the arches this evening ahead of tomorrow’s big day.

Families and the wider community have been busy in the last few months working hard behind the scenes to create arches for the youngsters involved in this year’s Children’s Fair Festival. The flags and arches have been going up around the town this week and as tradition would have it, the community will be able to view the completed creations today.

Here we list the locations of the arches for the retinue. Queen elect Sophie’s arch can be found in Deanfield Drive – and will be visited by both Unite Kinneil Band and the Bo’ness and Carriden Band on Fair E’en. Some of the other main characters’ arches can be found in Crawfield Avenue (Champion); Ochilview Road (Chief Lady in Waiting and Queen of the Fairies); Livingstone Drive (Queen of the Flower Girls) and Carriden Glade (Ex-Queen).

Where to find the arches around the town in 2025 (Streets listed in alphabetical order): Academy Road – Flower Girl, Yeoman of the Guard; Acre View – Presentee; Baillie Court – Presentee; Baptie Place – Banner Bearer; Barony Court – Maid of Honour, Banner Bearer; Benjamin Drive – Banner Bearer; Birdland Avenue – Fairy; Birkhill Cresent – Queen's Herald, Fairy x2, Presentee; Blackness Primary – Eco Friendly; Blair Avenue – Presentee; Bo'mains Road – Fairy, Guard of Honour; Bonhard Court – Flower Girl; Bonhard Way – Flower Girl, Fairy, Guard of Honour; Borrowstoun Cresent – Maid of Honour, Fairy x2; Borrowstoun Place – Presentee; Braefoot Road – Flower Girl; Braehead – Fairy, Presentee; Braehead Grove – Flower Girl; Buchanan Court – Guard of Honour; Burns Crescent – Guard of Honour; Cadzow Avenue – Presentee; Carriden Glade – Ex-Queen; Castlehill – Presentee; Charles Snedden Avenue – Fairy, Presentee; Clydesdale Street – Presentee; Cowdenhill Road – Fairy; Craigallan Park – Fairy; Crawfield Avenue – Queen's Champion, Banner Bearer; Cuffabouts – Presentee; Cuthell Terrace – Fairy x2; Dawson Place – Flower Girl; Dean Road – Maid of Honour, Presentee, Flower Girl; Deanfield Drive – Banner Bearer; Deanfield Drive – Queen, Flower Girl, Fairy x2; Deanfield Road – Fairy, Presentee; Deanfield Terrace – Lord in Waiting, Flower Girl, Fairies x2, Presentees x2; Douglas Drive – Flower Girl, Presentee, Special Charity Arch; Douglas Place – Banner Bearer; Douglas Road – Presentee; Douglas Terrace – Fairy; Drum Farm Lane – Presentee; Drumacre Road – Presentee; Drumpark Avenue – Fairy, Presentee x2; Ewart Grove – Queen's Herald, Lady in Waiting, Presentee, Fairy; Fairspark Terrace – Presentee; Farmstead Way – Fairy; Forthview Crescent – Lady in Waiting, Presentee, Queen's Page, Flower Girl, Guard of Honour; Fountainpark Crescent – Presentee; Gilburn Place – Sceptre Bearer, Lady in Waiting; Glenburn Way – Presentee; Graham Crescent – Flower Girls x2; Grahamsdyke Road – Presentee, Guard of Honour; Grange Terrace – Presentee, Banner Bearer; Greentree Lane – Flower Girl; Hadrian Way – Fairy, Guard of Honour; Hamilton Square – Guard of Honour, Presentee; Hazeldean Avenue – Fairy; Hillcrest – Fairy; Howieson Avenue – Crown Bearer, Presentee; James Watt Avenue – Presentee; Jamieson Avenue – Queen's Page, Presentee x2, Fairy; Jessfield Place – Presentee, Guard of Honour; Kinglass Drive – Flower Girl, Presentee; Kirk Place – Fairy, Guard of Honour; Liddle Drive – Fairy x2, Guard of Honour; Linlithgow Road – Sword Bearer, Lady in Waiting; Livingstone Drive – Queen of the Flower Girls, Fairy x2, Guard of Honour, Banner Bearer; Lourie Crescent – Presentee; Lyon Court – Fairy; Kinneil Drive – Lady in Waiting, Maid of Honour, Flower Girl, Presentee; Mannerston Holdings – Flower Girl, Fairy x3, Guard of Honour; Main Cottage Belgica – Flower Girl; Mingle Place – Presentee x2; Muirend Court – Guard of Honour; Muirepark Court – Presentee; Muirhead Crescent – Flower Girl, Fairy, Presentee, Guard of Honour, Banner Bearer; Muirhouses Avenue – Flower Girl; Muirhouses Crescent – Presentee; Newtown – Maid of Honour, Flower Girl, Presentee; Ochilview Place – Lady in Waiting; Ochilview Road – Chief Lady in Waiting, Queen of the Fairies, Yeoman of the Guard , Flower Girl, Guard of Honour, Fairy; Ochilview Terrace – Lady in Waiting; Panbrae Road – Fairy; Pennelton Place – Fairy, Guard of Honour; Pine Green – Fairy; Redbrae Avenue – Flower Girl, Presentee; Seton Terrace – Presentee; St John's Way – Presentee, Guard of Honour; The Loan – Lord in Waiting; Victoria Place – Presentee; Wheatfield Road – Guard of Honour; Woodlands Drive – Presentee; Woodlands Supported Living Accommodation.

2024's Queen elect, Ella Black, getting ready for her big day on last year's Fair E'en with her magnificent fairy castle arch. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Some road closures may be in place on Fair E’en and a whole host of closures will take place on Friday, June 27 for Fair Day itself.

For full details of Fair Day events visit the Fair Day website at thefairday.com