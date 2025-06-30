Kinneil Primary School delight the crowd with Age of the Vikings - and Queen Sophie Rutherford joins in.placeholder image
Kinneil Primary School delight the crowd with Age of the Vikings - and Queen Sophie Rutherford joins in.

Bo'ness Fair 2025 presentees in 24 pics

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:12 BST
After the crowning ceremony, one of the highlights of Bo’ness Fair is always when the presentees take to the stage.

Pupils and staff from the five primary schools in the town put in weeks, if not months, or rehearsals to come up with some fabulous entertainment to present to the newly-crowned Queen.

This year there was lots of energy, music, song and dance – the crowd enjoying everything from Vikings to the Grammys, with a smattering of colourful summer vibes, Wicked and a retro disco thrown in for good measure.

Once again the youngsters – and the hard-working teachers who supported them – deserve lots of credit for all their efforts.

Stepping back in time to the Age of the Vikings with Kinneil pupils.

1. Bo'ness Fair 2025 presentees

Stepping back in time to the Age of the Vikings with Kinneil pupils. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Kinneil's Age of the Vikings entertainment.

2. Bo'ness Fair 2025 presentees

Kinneil's Age of the Vikings entertainment. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Kinneil Primary School presented to classmate Queen Sophie.

3. Bo'ness Fair 2025 presentees

Kinneil Primary School presented to classmate Queen Sophie. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Grange Primary School arrive on stage with their Retro Disco.

4. Bo'ness Fair 2025 presentees

Grange Primary School arrive on stage with their Retro Disco. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
