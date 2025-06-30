Bo'ness Fair 2025 presentees in 24 pics

Pupils and staff from the five primary schools in the town put in weeks, if not months, or rehearsals to come up with some fabulous entertainment to present to the newly-crowned Queen.
This year there was lots of energy, music, song and dance – the crowd enjoying everything from Vikings to the Grammys, with a smattering of colourful summer vibes, Wicked and a retro disco thrown in for good measure.
Once again the youngsters – and the hard-working teachers who supported them – deserve lots of credit for all their efforts.
