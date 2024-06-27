Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bo’ness residents will be going round the arches this evening ahead of tomorrow’s big day.

Families and the wider community have been busy in the last few months working hard behind the scenes to create arches for the youngsters involved in this year’s Children’s Fair Festival. The flags and arches have been going up around the town this week and as tradition would have it, the community will be able to view the completed creations today.

Here we list the locations of the arches for the retinue, however there are many others to see from the likes of fairies, flower girls and presentees as you go around the town.

The arch locations: Queen – Carriden Glade; Ex-Queen – Charles Sneddon Avenue; Chief Lady in Waiting – Maryfield Drive; Champion – Forthview Crescent; Queen of the Fairies – Shafto Place; Queen of the Flower Girls – Wotherspoon Drive; Lords in Waiting – Dean Road, Livingstone Drive; Crown Bearer – Glenburn Way; Sceptre Bearer – Redbrae Avenue; Sword Bearer – Deanfield Crescent; Herald – Firwood Drive; Yeoman of the Guard – Charles Sneddon Avenue, Dawson Place; Ladies in Waiting – St John’s Way, Angus Road, Deanfield Place, Hamilton Square, Woodlands Drive, Pennelton Place; Maids of Honour – Angus Road, Baptie Place, Borrowstoun Crescent, Glenburn Way, Pennelton Place; Pages – Ochilview Place, Blair Avenue; Guard of Honour – Hazeldean Avenue, Woodlands Drive, Fountainpark Crescent, Grange Terrace, Maryfield Drive, Drumpark Avenue, Redbrae Avenue, Muirhead Crescent, Clydesdale Street, Livingstone Drive, Ochilview Road, Glenburn Way; Banner Bearer – Kinacres Grove, Dower Crescent, Muirhouses Crescent, Kinglass Drive, Kinglass Park, Bonhard Way, Forthview Crescent, Buchanan Court, Ochilview Road.

A full list of streets featuring arches this year can be found on the Fair Day website