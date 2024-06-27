Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After many months of planning, Bo’ness will be celebrating “the best day of the year” on Friday, June 28.

There’s no bigger event in the town’s calendar than its annual Children’s Fair Festival.

The tradition sees residents and visitors come together to celebrate with the town’s children on their special day.

Queen-elect Ella Black will be crowned in the Glebe Park on Friday in front of the gathered crowd.

The 2024 Fair takes place on Friday, June 28. (Pic: Scott Louden)

It’s a very busy day for all with a lot happening throughout the day. So here’s a run down of what happens when on Fair Day.

7.30am – Judging of all the decorated arches and house frontages takes place.

From 7.45am – Bands parade around the streets of the town.

9am – Judging of the decorated vehicles at Chance Park.

10am – The local schools start to enter Glebe Park ahead of the crowning ceremony.

10.50am – Queen-elect Ella Black is conducted to the throne. The Fair Standard will be run up and Bo’ness and Carriden Band will play. The children will sing two verses of ‘Our Festal Day’ before the Queen’s Champion delivers the challenge.

11am – Mrs McBride will crown the queen-elect queen. Following formal proceedings, the children will sing ‘Hail To Our Queen’ accompanied by Bo’ness and Carriden Band and the chief herald will read the royal proclamation. There will then be the presentation of the school presentees.

Noon – The procession makes its way from Glebe Park through the streets of the town to Douglas Park.

1.30pm – The Royal Command Performance begins at Douglas Park.