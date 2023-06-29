Bo'ness residents will once again be touring the arches later. Here's Queen Aimee's from last year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Families and the wider community have been busy in the last few months working hard behind the scenes to create arches for the youngsters involved in this year’s Children’s Fair Festival. The flags and arches have been going up around the town this week and as tradition would have it, the community will be able to view the completed creations today.

Here we list the locations of the arches for the retinue, however there are many others to see from the likes of fairies, flower girls and presentees as you go around the town.

The arch locations: Queen – Charles Snedden Avenue; Ex Queen – Muirhead Crescent; Chief Lady – Muirhouses Square; Champion – Mingle Place; Queen of the Fairies – Benjamin Drive; Queen of the Flower Girls – Muirhouses Avenue; Lords in Waiting – Redbrae Avenue (x2); Crown Bearer – Baptie Place; Sceptre Bearer – Baptie Place; Sword Bearer – Acre View; Herald – Glenard View; Yeoman of the Guard – Newtown, Muirepark Court; Ladies in Waiting – Gauze Place, Chestnut Grove, Greentree Lane; Maids of Honour – Gauze Place, Muirhead Crescent, St John’s Way, Crawfield Avenue, Forthview Crescent; Queen’s Pages – Charles Snedden Avenue, Newtown; Guard of Honour – Muirhouses Crescent, Craigallan Park, Kinglass Drive, Kinglass Park, Bonhard Court, Redbrae Avenue, Muirhead Crescent, Castlehill; Banner Bearer – Mannerston Holdings, Grahamsdyke Road, Doocot Brae, Grange Terrace, Drum Farm Lane, Wotherspoon Drive.