News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Bo'ness Fair 2023: Where to find the arches on Fair E'en

As is tradition, Bo’ness residents will be going round the arches this evening ahead of tomorrow’s big day.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Bo'ness residents will once again be touring the arches later. Here's Queen Aimee's from last year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Bo'ness residents will once again be touring the arches later. Here's Queen Aimee's from last year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Bo'ness residents will once again be touring the arches later. Here's Queen Aimee's from last year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Families and the wider community have been busy in the last few months working hard behind the scenes to create arches for the youngsters involved in this year’s Children’s Fair Festival. The flags and arches have been going up around the town this week and as tradition would have it, the community will be able to view the completed creations today.

Here we list the locations of the arches for the retinue, however there are many others to see from the likes of fairies, flower girls and presentees as you go around the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The arch locations: Queen – Charles Snedden Avenue; Ex Queen – Muirhead Crescent; Chief Lady – Muirhouses Square; Champion – Mingle Place; Queen of the Fairies – Benjamin Drive; Queen of the Flower Girls – Muirhouses Avenue; Lords in Waiting – Redbrae Avenue (x2); Crown Bearer – Baptie Place; Sceptre Bearer – Baptie Place; Sword Bearer – Acre View; Herald – Glenard View; Yeoman of the Guard – Newtown, Muirepark Court; Ladies in Waiting – Gauze Place, Chestnut Grove, Greentree Lane; Maids of Honour – Gauze Place, Muirhead Crescent, St John’s Way, Crawfield Avenue, Forthview Crescent; Queen’s Pages – Charles Snedden Avenue, Newtown; Guard of Honour – Muirhouses Crescent, Craigallan Park, Kinglass Drive, Kinglass Park, Bonhard Court, Redbrae Avenue, Muirhead Crescent, Castlehill; Banner Bearer – Mannerston Holdings, Grahamsdyke Road, Doocot Brae, Grange Terrace, Drum Farm Lane, Wotherspoon Drive.

A full list of streets featuring arches this year can be found on the Fair Day website.

Related topics:Bo'nessQueen