Bo'ness Fair 2023: Take a tour of the impressive arches
However, part of the tradition on the Fair E’en is an opportunity to see the amazing arches and displays put on at the homes of the participants in the Fair. And it’s not just the people of Bo'ness who take to the streets to walk round, they are joined by people from miles around.
The Bo’ness Fair never disappoints as families and friends pull out all the stops, spending months preparing, to transform front gardens with towering arches.
Falkirk Herald photographer was among those going round the arches on Thursday evening ahead of this year’s Fair Day. Here are some images he captured on the night.