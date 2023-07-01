News you can trust since 1845
Queen elect Lexi Scotland with her - and page boy brother Kian's - arch. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Bo'ness Fair 2023: Take a tour of the impressive arches

Bo’ness crowned its Fair Queen Lexi Scotland in the annual ceremony in Glebe Park on Friday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Jul 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

However, part of the tradition on the Fair E’en is an opportunity to see the amazing arches and displays put on at the homes of the participants in the Fair. And it’s not just the people of Bo'ness who take to the streets to walk round, they are joined by people from miles around.

The Bo’ness Fair never disappoints as families and friends pull out all the stops, spending months preparing, to transform front gardens with towering arches.

Falkirk Herald photographer was among those going round the arches on Thursday evening ahead of this year’s Fair Day. Here are some images he captured on the night.

Queen elect Lexi Scotland and her brother and Page Boy Kian.

1. Bo'ness Fair E'en Arches

Queen elect Lexi Scotland and her brother and Page Boy Kian. Photo: Michael Gillen

Ex Queen Aimee Gilchrist.

2. Bo'ness Fair E'en Arches

Ex Queen Aimee Gilchrist. Photo: Michael Gillen

People in Bo'ness took a tour of the arches on Thursday night - Fair E'en

3. Bo'ness Fair E'en Arches

People in Bo'ness took a tour of the arches on Thursday night - Fair E'en Photo: Michael Gillen

Fern Waddell.

4. Bo'ness Fair E'en Arches

Fern Waddell. Photo: Michael Gillen

