Motorists are advised to be aware of road closures around Bo'ness on Thursday evening and throughout the day on Friday for the Fair celebrations. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A number of routes will be closed for a portion of the day as the celebrations take place and drivers are urged to plan alternative routes. Residents are also asked to park their vehicles off the main roads for the safety of those taking part in the day.

Signs already up on the town’s main roads indicate closures between 8am and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day’s festivities will begin between 7am and 9am as bands parade around the town which could lead to a hold up of a minute or two for drivers, who are asked to be patient, take care and leave plenty of room if directed to safely pass.

At 9am roads around Glebe Park will be closed, including Braehead, Stewart Avenue, part of Linlithgow Road, Church Wynd to Seaview junction and the area between Braehead and Stewart Avenue, to allow the schools to gather safely to enter the park for the crowning ceremony. They will remain closed until after the procession.

From noon onwards, roads will be closed as the procession heads off around the town.

The procession leaves Glebe Park and travels from the west end of Stewart Avenue and Braehead, before making its way along Church Wynd, Seaview Place, North Street, Main Street, Grangepans, Cowdenhill Road, Philpingstone Road, Grange Loan, the top of Harbour Road, Grahamsdyke Road, Dean Road and finishing at Douglas Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may also be some disruption and slight delays for drivers on Thursday, June 29 for the Fair E’en celebrations as Unison Kinneil and Bo’ness and Carriden bands visit locations around the town.

This year Unison Kinneil Band will visit Flower Girl Lucy Mekile in Muirhouses Crescent, ex Queen Aimee in Muirhead Crescent and queen elect Lexi Scotland in Charles Snedden Avenue before playing at Kinneil Bowling Club.

Meanwhile, Bo’ness and Carriden Band will play a route from Boundary Street, onto Thirlestane, Man o War Street, Bridgeness Road, Fordale Terrace and Caffabouts from 7.15pm. They will then head to the drum playing at Muirhouse Avenue.

The band will then march along Hadrian Way, Graham Crescent, Grahamsdyke Road, Harbour Road, Fountain Park Crescent and Harbour Road finishing at Bridgeness Miners Welfare.