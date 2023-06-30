Bo'ness Fair 2023: Rain fails to dampen community's spirits as crowds watch crowning of Queen Lexi
Despite the wet weather the crowds still turned out for this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Jun 2023, 21:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 21:10 BST
The event, which is the biggest date in the calendar for the community, saw Lexi Scotland crowned Fair Queen by Mrs Meikle watched on by townsfolk in Glebe Park.
Following tradition, presentees from the local schools performed for the gathered crowd before a procession wound its way through the streets to Douglas Park. In Douglas Park there was an afternoon of entertainment featuring an Abba tribute band and performances from the children.
Here are the first of our photographs from the day’s events, with full picture galleries to follow in the coming days.