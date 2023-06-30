Bo'ness Fair 2023: Rain fails to dampen community's spirits as crowds watch crowning of Queen Lexi

The stage was set for the 2023 Bo'ness Children's Fair Festival.

The event, which is the biggest date in the calendar for the community, saw Lexi Scotland crowned Fair Queen by Mrs Meikle watched on by townsfolk in Glebe Park.

Following tradition, presentees from the local schools performed for the gathered crowd before a procession wound its way through the streets to Douglas Park. In Douglas Park there was an afternoon of entertainment featuring an Abba tribute band and performances from the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the first of our photographs from the day’s events, with full picture galleries to follow in the coming days.

Chairman Frank McGarry and Mrs Lynne Meikle, who was performing the crowning.