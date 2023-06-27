News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness Fair 2023: Queen elect Lexi's date with destiny

With Scotland as a second name, it stands to reason that this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival Queen-elect’s arch is flying the flag for her town and country!
By Julie Currie
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read
Lexi Scotland can't wait to be crowned the 2023 Fair Day Queen on Friday, June 30. (Pics: Brian Muldoon)Lexi Scotland can't wait to be crowned the 2023 Fair Day Queen on Friday, June 30. (Pics: Brian Muldoon)
Lexi Scotland can't wait to be crowned the 2023 Fair Day Queen on Friday, June 30. (Pics: Brian Muldoon)

P7 St Mary’s Primary School pupil Lexi Scotland plumped for a Brave theme, giving the family plenty of opportunity to celebrate their second name.

However, those visiting the arches next week will notice there are two arches and themes – as she pulled her wee brother Kian (7), who is in P2 at St Mary’s, out of the hat as one of her page boys!

Lexi put her own name into the selection process, never thinking she’d be selected by her fellow pupils for the top job.

Lexi will share the limelight with wee brother Kian (7), who's a page boy.Lexi will share the limelight with wee brother Kian (7), who's a page boy.
Lexi will share the limelight with wee brother Kian (7), who's a page boy.
She said: “I was really excited and shocked when the Fair Committee announced my name because I never thought it would be me.

"It was January 20, four days before my birthday – it was the best present ever!

"Me and the chief lady were asked to pull names out of the hat for the retinue. The first name I pulled out was Kian and the chief lady pulled out his best friend Alfie Graham as the other page boy!”

Lexi will be well supported on Friday as her closest friends Charlotte and Megan are maids of honour, with Amelia a lady in waiting and Ava as a presentee.

Her parents Diane and Craig have roped in family and friends to help with the arches, with a Star Wars theme for Kian.

Neighbours in Charles Snedden Avenue have also done a power of work to help the family, who will be staging a street party by way of thanks on Saturday, July 1.

Diane said: “We couldn’t believe it when Lexi told us the news – Craig was really shocked as he’s Bo’ness born and bred. To have Kian taking part in his first Fair Day makes it all the more special, although it’s been a lot of hard for Craig, our family and friends!”

The Scotlands would like to thank everyone who has been supporting them in recent weeks, with special thanks to Alice Hamilton in Grangemouth for making Lexi’s Kirkin’ and Crowning dresses – an easy choice given she made her fairy dress in 2018. Lexi was also a flower girl last year.

