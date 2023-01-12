Bo'ness Fair 2023: Full steam ahead for fundraising with six months to go

A number of events are planned over the coming months to help raise the cash needed to host the community event, the largest in the town’s calendar.

This year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival will take place on Friday, June 30.

It is hoped the people of Bo’ness will once again show their support for the event and get behind the fundraising efforts.

A number of fundraising events and activities are planned for over the coming months in the run up to the Bo'ness Fair on June 30, 2023.

Among the events planned in the coming weeks and months is the already sold out Big Bo’ness Quiz at the town’s Masonic Hall on February 4 when teams of four will be testing their knowledge.

The organising committee are also hosting The Fair Dance on March 25 in Bo’ness Town Hall.

The event, which includes a sit down meal, promises a great evening of musical entertainment and dance for all with entertainment from the Tam Sparkle Experience.

Tickets are now available, priced £30.

These are just the two latest fundraising events organised in aid of the Fair with other fundraising activities to be announced in due course.

Speaking in November after becoming the 30th chairman of the Fair’s organising committee, Frank McGarry had said changes to the funding provided by Falkirk Council in recent years meant the team were going to have to be “innovative” with their fundraising and that fundraising was going to be “extremely important” for the event organisers this year.

