Bo'ness Fair 2023: Community ready to come together for the best day of the year

Large crowds are once again expected to turn out for the annual Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival, which will see the crowning of Queen-elect Lexi Scotland in the town’s Glebe Park.

The P7 St Mary’s Primary School pupil is excited for the big day and she’ll be well supported on Friday as her closest friends Charlotte and and Megan are maids of honour, with Amelia a lady in waiting and Ava as a presentee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a lot of work having gone into ensuring the biggest event in the community’s calendar goes without a hitch, the Fair’s organising committee are delighted with how things are looking ahead of the day, and they are now hoping the one thing they cannot control plays ball – the weather.

The stage is all set for this year's crowning in Glebe Park on Friday, June 30. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Frank McGarry, chairman of the Fair committee, said: “The final preparations have been taking place and we’re ready to go. We’re keeping an eye on the weather and hoping it will be kind. The forecast is improving. We might have to battle through a wee bit of rain, but the show will go on.

"We’ve done everything we can, we’ve worked hard and had lots of fundraising events and followed the process and all that’s come together.

“The support we have had from the town has been unbelievable. I hope the sun does shine on us and we can have the best day possible. If the weather is not in our favour I don’t think it will dampen people’s spirits and stop them from enjoying the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have 14 bands taking part this year and we’ve got a great afternoon of entertainment planned in the park.”

Lexi Scotland can't wait to be crowned the 2023 Fair Day Queen on Friday, June 30. (Pics: Brian Muldoon)

With Scotland as a second name, it stands to reason that Lexi’s arch is flying the flag for her town and country. She has plumped for a Brave theme, giving the family plenty of opportunity to celebrate their second name.

However, those visiting the arches in the coming days will notice there are two arches and themes at the queen-elect’s home in Charles Snedden Avenue – as she pulled her wee brother Kian, 7, out of the hat as one of her page boys.

Their parents Diane and Craig have roped in family and friends to help with the arches, with a Star Wars theme for P2 pupil Kian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours have also done a power of work to help the family, who will be staging a street party by way of thanks on Saturday.

The Scotlands would like to thank everyone who has been supporting them in recent weeks, with special thanks to Alice Hamilton in Grangemouth for making Lexi’s Kirkin’ and Crowning dresses.

The crowning ceremony takes place in Glebe Park from shortly before 11am. The procession will then make its way through the town at noon.