The annual tradition sees residents and visitors come together to celebrate with the town’s children on their special day. Many months of planning and organisation go into the Fair Day and this year Bo’ness will be hosting the crowning of queen-elect Lexi Scotland on Friday, June 30.

It’s a very busy day for all with a lot happening throughout the day. So here’s a run down of what happens when on Fair Day.

7.30am – Judging of all the decorated arches and house frontages takes place.

Crowds will once again gather in Glebe Park for the crowning ceremony this year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

From 7.45am – Bands parade around the streets of the town.

9am – Judging of the decorated vehicles at Chance Park.

10am – The local schools start to enter Glebe Park ahead of the crowning ceremony.

10.50am – Queen-elect Lexi Scotland is conducted to the throne. The Fair Standard will be run up and Bo’ness and Carriden Band will play. The children will sing two verses of ‘Our Festal Day’ before the Queen’s Champion delivers the challenge.

11am – Mrs Meikle will crown the queen-elect queen. Following formal proceedings, the children will sing ‘Hail To Our Queen’ accompanied by Bo’ness and Carriden Band and the chief herald will read the royal proclamation. There will then be the presentation of the school presentees.

Noon – The procession makes its way from Glebe Park through the streets of the town to Douglas Park led by Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band.

1.30pm – The Royal Command Performance begins at Douglas Park.

2pm – An Abba tribute act will entertain the crowd, with the presentees performing before the return of the band to bring the events to a close by 4.30pm.