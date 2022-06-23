Bo'ness Fair 2022: Where to find the arches on Fair E'en

Fair E'en is here and residents in Bo'ness will go round the arches today. This was the arch for last year's Chief lady, Jenna Purdie. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Families and the wider community have been busy in the last few months working hard behind the scenes to create arches for the youngsters involved in this year’s Children’s Fair Festival.

The flags and arches have been going up around the town this week and as tradition would have it, the community will be able to view the completed creations today.

Last year, some members of the retinue had arches in place for Fair E’en however it was on a much smaller scale in terms of the number of arches compared to a normal Fair year.

For 2022, the arch tradition returns in full force with more than 200 locations around the town included on the Fair website.

Here we list the locations of the arches for the retinue, however there are many others to see from the likes of fairies, flower girls and presentees as you go around the town.

The arch locations:

Queen – Muirhead Crescent

Ex Queen – Castlehill

Chief Lady – James Watt Avenue

Champion – Hillside Grove

Queen of the Fairies – Muirepark Court

Queen of the Flower Girls – Drum Farm Lane

Chief Lord/Lord in Waiting – Baker Street, Redbrae Avenue

Crown Bearer – Kinglass Park

Sceptre Bearer – Bonhard Way

Sword Bearer – Kinacres Grove

Chief Herald/Herald – Academy Road, Jessfield Place

Yeoman of the Guard – Grahamsdyke Road, Craigallan Park

Ladies in Waiting – Liddle Drive, Victoria Place, Grahamsdyke Road, Newtown, Avon Place, Livingstone Drive, Bo’mains Road

Maids of Honour – Kinacres Grove, Mingle Place, Cadzow Avenue, Hillside Grove, Waggon Road, Chestnut Grove

Queen’s Pages – Drum Farm Lane, Jessfield Place

Guard of Honour – Foreshore Way, Harbour Road, Farmstead Way, Newtown, Muirpark Court, Marchlands Terrace, Deanfield Drive, Kinneil Drive, Douglas Terrace, Roman Way

Banner Bearer – Mannerston Holdings, Cuffabouts, Dean Road, Wotherspoon Drive, Forthview Crescent, Buchanan Court, Ochilview Place, St John’s Way