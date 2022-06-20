Bo'ness Fair 2022: Road closure details

Queen elect Ellie Van der Hoek makes her way to the stage for the crowning in a scaled down ceremony in 2021. Pic: Brian Muldoon.

A number of routes will be closed for a portion of the day as the celebrations take place and drivers are urged to plan alternative routes.

Residents are also asked to park their vehicles off the main roads for the safety of those taking part in the day.

Signs already up on the town’s main roads indicate closures between 8am and 3.30pm.

The day’s festivities will begin between 7am and 9am as bands parade around the town which could lead to a hold up of a minute or two for drivers, who are asked to be patient, take care and leave plenty of room if directed to safely pass.

At 9am roads around Glebe Park will be closed, including Braehead, Stewart Avenue, part of Linlithgow Road, Church Wynd to Seaview junction and the area between Braehead and Stewart Avenue, to allow the schools to gather safely to enter the park for the crowning ceremony.

The floats and bands will take up their position for the procession and these roads will remain closed until the procession has left.

From noon onwards, roads will be closed as the procession heads off around the town.