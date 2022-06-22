Bo'ness Fair 2022: Queen elect Aimee Gilchrist makes final preparations for 'the best day of the year'

Having been chosen by her peers as this year’s queen elect Aimee Gilchrist is excited about her coronation in front of family, friends and the whole town on Friday at the Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival.

And with it being the first full scale Fair since 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic limited the event for the last two years it promises to be a spectacular affair.

The Bo’ness Public Primary pupil will be crowned by Mrs Pamela Millar on the stage in the town's Glebe Park on Friday morning.

Aimee Gilchrist is excited about her big day on Friday when she will be crowned Fair Queen. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Mum Morag said: “Aimee is looking forward to it and is buzzing.

"She is just taking it in her stride.

"She’s walking around like there’s nothing different and the nerves haven’t hit yet."

Since finding out earlier this year that Aimee had been chosen it’s been a whirlwind few months getting everything organised for what is the biggest event in the town’s calendar.

Aimee with mum Morag; dad Steven and big sister Chloe.

With so many things to be arranged from dress fittings and hairdressers, to designing and creating an arch for the front of their Muirhead Crescent home things have been non-stop for the Gilchrist family.

Morag continued: “It’s been a long few months, but it’s all coming together and we’re looking forward to Fair Day.

"We’re organised and almost ready for it. We’re nearly there, just a few finishing touches to do on the arch.

"After all the build up we just want to enjoy the next couple of days.

"Hopefully the weather holds.

"Aimee is loving it all and that’s what matters.”

With the return to all the full traditions, Aimee has already experienced her first tradition with the Kirking of the Queen which took place at Craigmailen Church last Friday.

"She enjoyed it and they had a good day,” said her mum.

"The weather was a bit hit or miss, so we're hoping for better on Friday.”

Getting things ready for the big day has been a family affair.

Not only have mum, dad Steven and big sister Chloe been getting involved, but the wider family have too.

"We have got everyone mucking in and helping where they can," Morag said.