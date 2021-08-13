Bo'ness Fair 2021: Watch how the community celebrated
After Covid-19 put paid to the usual level of celebrations in 2020, as restrictions continued to ease in the run up to this year’s Bo’ness Fair, family and friends of some of the retinue have been hard at work to build arches again this year.
Once again the community was able to enjoy ‘going round the arches’ on Fair E’en on Thursday ahead of the crowning ceremony on Friday morning.
Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those to take a tour of the town to see the fabulous creations – and he also shot the video in this report, as well as a fabulous gallery of images.