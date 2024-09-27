Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inspiring the next generation seems to run in the Davidson family genes.

Paul Davidson, from Bo’ness, was inspired to follow in his dad’s footsteps; now, his two sons are looking to him for inspiration.

That resulted in the trio taking part in a special challenge at the weekend, to raise funds for WaterAid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul, Thomas (10) and Murray (7) completed a 22-mile cycle from Bo’ness to South Queensferry, via the John Muir Way, on Saturday.

After 22 miles on their bikes, Murray and Thomas completed their challenge.

A Scottish Water delivery manager, Paul’s employer encouraged staff to take part in the challenge to raise vital funds for WaterAid by traveling by foot or bike between its vibrant blue Top Up Taps across the country.

The challenge was created to acknowledge the distance some people have to travel to access clean, safe drinking water. Each participant designed a custom route that connected one Top Up Tap to the next and fundraisers could choose whether they wanted to walk, run or cycle.

Paul has been a dedicated supporter of WaterAid since 2008, contributing through various fundraising efforts, including a 10-day trip to Zambia in 2012 and Rwanda earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His unwavering passion for the cause also inspired his sons and together their efforts have raised £300 so far to support WaterAid’s mission to reach communities around the world.

Murray, Thomas and Paul Davidson on the Tap to Tap Challenge.

Paul said: “My dad worked for Scottish Water for 45 years and he too did a lot of fundraising for WaterAid. I remember doing various Munros with him at 12-years-old as part of his fundraising, so it’s always been a part of our family conversations.

“I’ve shared stories and pictures with Thomas and Murray about my trips to Zambia and Rwanda and the various projects we worked on – discussing the hardships faced, as well as the benefits of our fundraising.”

Thomas and Murray want everyone to have safe drinking water and access to toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for their cycle, Thomas said: “It was difficult but dad’s stories from his trips made us want to help.”

Scottish Water has been partners with WaterAid since 1981, with overwhelming support from employees in that time raising vital funds for several African countries.