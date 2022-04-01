Bo'ness couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Isobel and John Watt reached the 65 year marital milestone on Wednesday, celebrating their blue sapphire anniversary.

The couple both loved to dance and it was through this hobby that they first met at the dancing at Bathgate Pali and the Big Bands at Falkirk ice rink.

They were married at Avonbridge Congregational Church on March 30, 1957.

Mr and Mrs Watt are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

John, 88, was born and brought up in Bo’ness, and has lived in the town all his life.

He was the only son and middle child in a family of five children.

He attended the town’s Public Primary and the Academy.

During his working life he spent 25 years at BP and it was from there that he retired.

Isobel and John Watt, from Bo'ness, on their wedding day in 1957.

While Isobel, 85, was brought up in Avonbridge.

She was an only child, but had cousins that were like sisters.

She attended the village’s primary school before she went on to Falkirk Technical School.

She ended her career as a secretary at Linlithgow Bus Office.

The Watt’s have two daughters – Louise, who is married to Mark, and Claire.

They have two granddaughters Alix and Eva, and of course the family pet Cocoa is adored by Isobel and John.

In his younger days John loved walking and now listens to music a lot, especially jazz and big band music.

Both John and Isobel agree about the secret to a long and happy marriage.

They say they never argue much, spend lots of time together and are very family orientated.

To celebrate their 65th anniversary, Isobel and John enjoyed a lovely meal at the Richmond Park Hotel on Sunday.

They were joined for the small, quiet affair, by close family and friends.

