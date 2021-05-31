Bo'ness couple celebrate 60 years of happy marriage

Henry McMeechan married Jean Savage on May 27, 1961, the first couple to be married in the new St Mary’s Roman Catholic Chapel in Bo’ness.

Henry worked on Kingsfield Farm before moving to Uniroyal tyre manufacturer. Jean worked in various pharmacies within West Lothian. They have three children, Kevin, Gillian and Brenda. They have seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Their son Kevin said: “Congratulations mum and dad on celebrating your Diamond wedding anniversary from all the family, we really couldn’t have been raised by better parents.”