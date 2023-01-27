Bo'ness community to have its say over proposals for new housing at Drum Farm North

The events are being held by developer Dandara East Scotland on its proposals for land to the north of Muirhouses Avenue, as phase four of Drum Farm North.

The first community consultation will take place at Bo’ness Town Hall on Tuesday, January 31 from 2.30pm to 7pm. The developer says it will provide “an initial analysis and details of the site context and proposed development” with a chance for residents to comment on the proposal.

A second event, which will take place in the same venue on Tuesday, February 21 between 2.30pm and 7pm, will provide a summary of the comments received and an updated proposal, as well as a further opportunity to comment.

Community consultation events are planned ahead of a planning application for phase four of the Drum Farm North development.

Dandara East Scotland said all feedback will then be considered to inform a final proposal which will be submitted as part of a planning application to Falkirk Council.