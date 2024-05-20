Bo'ness community hub plans will bring cafe and changing facilities to town
Newtown Park Association lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 29, which was subsequently validated on May 13, to construct a community hub – including a multi-purpose hall, cafe, meeting spaces and changing facilities – on land to the west of Newton Park, in Jamieson Avenue, Bo’ness.
According to the online planning documents, the application – which will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers – are split into a community space and a shared space.
The document states: “The community spaces are accessed directly from the street and public square on the ground floor, and the shared spaces are accessed from the pitch side on the lower ground floor.
“The proposed hub can be broken down into three key elements – the public square, community spaces, and shared spaces. The public square on Jamieson Avenue signifies the arrival point of the hub, defined by community spaces which provide an active frontage to the street.
"It supports both the hub and school, and offers a place to gather for parents and children, which could ease the busy school drop-off/pick up times. The activity in the hub overlooks the MUGA (multi-use games area) and green space, creating a greater sense of security with passive surveillance.
“The community element comprises of a multi-function hall, flexible spaces, and cafe, while the shared spaces centre around supporting the pitch with changing facilities for professional and amateur players and are accessed directly from the pitch side.”
