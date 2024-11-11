Bo'ness community comes together to remember the fallen

The town’s annual Remembrance Sunday parade took place on Saturday afternoon with a parade, led by Unison Kinneil Band, making its way from the Old Kirk to the war memorial in Stewart Avenue.

Veterans and representatives from community groups joined in the parade before a short service at the memorial.

Rev. Derek Gunn took the service. A number of red poppy wreaths were laid at the war memorial by representatives from the town's many groups and organisations.

Lest We Forget.

Bo'ness Remembrance 2024 Representatives from the local Scouting and Girlguiding movements were part of the parade.

Bo'ness Remembrance 2024 Unison Kinneil Band led the procession through the town.