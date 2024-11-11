Bo'ness community comes together to remember the fallen

The town’s annual Remembrance Sunday parade took place on Saturday afternoon with a parade, led by Unison Kinneil Band, making its way from the Old Kirk to the war memorial in Stewart Avenue.
Veterans and representatives from community groups joined in the parade before a short service at the memorial.
Rev. Derek Gunn took the service. A number of red poppy wreaths were laid at the war memorial by representatives from the town's many groups and organisations.
Lest We Forget.
