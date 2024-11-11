The annual Remembrance parade took place in Bo'ness on Sunday.The annual Remembrance parade took place in Bo'ness on Sunday.
Bo'ness community comes together to remember the fallen

By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:25 BST
Those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered on Sunday with a special parade and service in Bo’ness.

The town’s annual Remembrance Sunday parade took place on Saturday afternoon with a parade, led by Unison Kinneil Band, making its way from the Old Kirk to the war memorial in Stewart Avenue.

Veterans and representatives from community groups joined in the parade before a short service at the memorial.

Rev. Derek Gunn took the service. A number of red poppy wreaths were laid at the war memorial by representatives from the town's many groups and organisations.

Lest We Forget.

Representatives from Bo'ness Rugby Club.

Bo'ness Remembrance 2024

Representatives from Bo'ness Rugby Club.

Representatives from the local Scouting and Girlguiding movements were part of the parade.

Bo'ness Remembrance 2024

Representatives from the local Scouting and Girlguiding movements were part of the parade.

Unison Kinneil Band led the procession through the town.

Bo'ness Remembrance 2024

Unison Kinneil Band led the procession through the town.

The band led the parade as it made its way to the war memorial.

Bo'ness Remembrance 2024

The band led the parade as it made its way to the war memorial.

