Bo'ness Churches Together hosts annual Festival of Christmas Trees
The twinkling lights and decorations brightened up St Mary’s RC Church in the town’s Linlithgow Road as it hosted the annual Christmas Tree Festival.
The event was organised by Bo’ness Churches Together.
As well as having a chance to view the trees which had been decorated by the town’s church communities, there was a chance for visitors to enjoy some refreshments too.
The day finished with a carol service in the evening.
Each year the festival is hosted in a different church around the town, with this year being the turn of St Mary’s.
The festival was just one of many events taking place around the Falkirk district last weekend offering plenty of opportunities for people to get into the festive spirit.
Several other churches across the district have also been holding their own Christmas tree festivals in recent weeks.