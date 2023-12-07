A selection of beautifully decorated Christmas trees were on display in a Bo’ness church last week.

The annual display of decorated Christmas trees this year took place in St Mary's RC Church.

The twinkling lights and decorations brightened up St Mary’s RC Church in the town’s Linlithgow Road as it hosted the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The event was organised by Bo’ness Churches Together.

As well as having a chance to view the trees which had been decorated by the town’s church communities, there was a chance for visitors to enjoy some refreshments too.

Lewis Brodie (5) and sister Freya (9) write a Christmas card of remembrance.

The day finished with a carol service in the evening.

Each year the festival is hosted in a different church around the town, with this year being the turn of St Mary’s.

The festival was just one of many events taking place around the Falkirk district last weekend offering plenty of opportunities for people to get into the festive spirit.