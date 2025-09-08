Bo'ness charity's appeal for drivers

Bo’ness Car 4U is appealing for more volunteers to join its team of drivers who ferry local people diagnosed with cancer to and from hospital.

The charity, which was founded in 2021, has transported hundreds of patients in the last four years – relying on volunteer drivers.

However, publicity officer Val Ferguson this week issued a plea for readers to join the team.

She said: “In the last few weeks the need to use our service has significantly increased after the summer, when treatments at hospitals were reduced due to the holiday period.

“This has coincided with some of our volunteer drivers having their own health issues. Our pool is somewhat reduced at the moment, just when requests for transport are cranking up.

“Fortunately, we have a back-up system in place and have never turned anyone away but we’re keen to mitigate that risk so we’re looking to recruit a further 10 drivers.”

Most appointments are Monday to Friday, with the occasional weekend. Clients are taken to appointments at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh and the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre at Gartnavel.

All volunteer drivers are PVG checked and undergo training so the process can take some time.

Val explained: “We want to recruit volunteers now to mitigate any risks of turning people away. That’s the last thing we want to do. It takes a bit of time to enlist new drivers which is why we’re appealing for people to come forward now.

“Once recruited, it’s up to volunteers when they can work and where they are happy travelling to.

“When we get a list of appointments from a patient, these are then sent out to the drivers to see who is available. It’s up to the volunteers to let us know if they can help.”

Bo’ness Car 4U is also looking for another co-ordinator, to join the team of three currently organising drivers and appointments.

Val added: “We’d like to recruit another volunteer co-ordinator to cover the bookings for seven days every month, on a rota basis.”

To find out more or volunteer, email [email protected] or call 07716 378950.