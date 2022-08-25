Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bo’ness Car 4U was set-up in January this year and have driven over 6,500 miles since, taking cancer patients to three local practices, removing the stress of the journey for people at a very difficult time in their lives.

Demand for the service has soared since. On August 8, the charity commenced a series of 64 pre-booked daily drives, covering each day Monday to Friday until September 23.

Val Ferguson OBE, publicity officer for Bo’ness Car 4U is calling on more volunteers to help the charity meet this increasing demand.

Bo'ness Car 4U volunteers take local cancer patients to doctor's appointments.

She said: “Our service has been extremely well received in the Bo’ness community, but sadly the need for cancer patient transfers is increasing.

“We need to recruit more volunteer drivers, more co-ordinators, and fundraisers. Our charity currently has 14 volunteer drivers using their own vehicles, for which a mileage allowance of 45p is paid, but we need an additional 10 drivers to cope with the number of referrals we are receiving.

“Volunteers can select which drives they want to take, so even those who could only manage occasional drives, or on a certain day of the week, would be hugely beneficial, as it would alleviate pressure on others who choose to drive more frequently.

"Whatever people have to offer would be gratefully appreciated. Full training is given, and PPE is provided to our drivers.

“However, there are other ways that people could volunteer that do not involve driving. Our co-ordinators are responsible for arranging the drives by maintaining a spreadsheet and emailing drivers and patients.

"This is done on a rota system, so the more co-ordinators we have, the less each individual needs to do. This can be done from your own home.

"The service we provide is much needed, giving patients the dignity, respect, and convenience that they deserve at a difficult time in their lives and is greatly appreciated.”