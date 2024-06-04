Bo'ness Car Show 2024 in pictures

The event, which is now in its fifth year, draws hundreds of people to the town to enjoy all that’s on offer.

Organisers promised this year’s show would be the biggest yet with around 960 vehicles booked in, alongside the usual trade stalls.

There were BMX stunt performances running throughout the day and activities to keep the kids entertained too.

The vehicles on display covered all types and ages, with lorries and supercars and everything in between.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: “Thank you to each and every person that attended, both with and without a show car! The weather was amazing, the club stands were on point, and we couldn't run these without all of you that come along to see it all.”

This year’s event was sponsored by We Restore Alloys, Epic Competitions and Autosave Components Scotland.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau was among the crowds and captured these images from the day – recognise anyone, or their cars?

