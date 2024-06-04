Bo'ness Car Show returned to Kinneil Estate at the weekend - and the sun shone for the occasion. (Pics: Sonja Blietschau)Bo'ness Car Show returned to Kinneil Estate at the weekend - and the sun shone for the occasion. (Pics: Sonja Blietschau)
Bo'ness Car Show 2024 in pictures

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Jun 2024, 20:36 BST
Kinneil Estate hosted the popular Bo’ness Car Show once again on Sunday, with the sunny weather bringing out the crowds.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, draws hundreds of people to the town to enjoy all that’s on offer.

Organisers promised this year’s show would be the biggest yet with around 960 vehicles booked in, alongside the usual trade stalls.

There were BMX stunt performances running throughout the day and activities to keep the kids entertained too.

The vehicles on display covered all types and ages, with lorries and supercars and everything in between.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: “Thank you to each and every person that attended, both with and without a show car! The weather was amazing, the club stands were on point, and we couldn't run these without all of you that come along to see it all.”

This year’s event was sponsored by We Restore Alloys, Epic Competitions and Autosave Components Scotland.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau was among the crowds and captured these images from the day – recognise anyone, or their cars?

The car show is a hit with motor heads and families.

1. Bo'ness Car Show

The car show is a hit with motor heads and families. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Trying out a race simulator.

2. Bo'ness Car Show

Trying out a race simulator. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Playing some music to entertain the crowds.

3. Bo'ness Car Show

Playing some music to entertain the crowds. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

These boys were enjoying their day out on Sunday.

4. Bo'ness Car Show

These boys were enjoying their day out on Sunday. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

