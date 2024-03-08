Bo'ness business celebrates International Women's Day with apprenticeship drive

A fresh food manufacturing firm is marking International Women’s Day by encouraging women to take advantage of its award winning apprenticeship programme.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:31 GMT
The company, which has a branch in Carriden Industrial Estate, Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness has a number of projects ongoing at its various UK sites to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

As well as its apprenticeship drive, the Bo’ness site has also recently opened its menopause café, for women experiencing symptoms to take breaks and provide a quiet, comfortable space for them.

Bakkavor chief people officer Donna-Maria Lee said: “On behalf of the management team, Bakkavor is delighted to see such a range of grass-roots activities launching across our sites to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Bakkavor staff are marking International Women's Day with a number of initiatives(Picture: Submitted)

"Inclusion, equity and diversity is such an important issue for us, we will be running women’s events all month across our sites. We are serious about supporting female well being, career opportunities and investing in people development."

