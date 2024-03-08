Bo'ness business celebrates International Women's Day with apprenticeship drive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which has a branch in Carriden Industrial Estate, Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness has a number of projects ongoing at its various UK sites to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

As well as its apprenticeship drive, the Bo’ness site has also recently opened its menopause café, for women experiencing symptoms to take breaks and provide a quiet, comfortable space for them.

Bakkavor chief people officer Donna-Maria Lee said: “On behalf of the management team, Bakkavor is delighted to see such a range of grass-roots activities launching across our sites to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Bakkavor staff are marking International Women's Day with a number of initiatives(Picture: Submitted)