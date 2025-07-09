Bo'ness Belle founder receives award from King

When Jeni Mallace launched Bo’ness Belles in 2013, her intention was simply to help bring some joy to local care home residents.

In the 12 years since, Jeni and the 18-strong choir have also raised £46,000 for 30 local charities from bookings outwith the care homes.

In 2023, as the Belles celebrated their 10th anniversary, Jeni’s colleagues at Aldi’s Bathgate distribution centre – where she has worked as an admin assistant for 11 years – were asked if they knew anyone in the team deserving of a King’s honour.

Her work mates didn’t hesitate in putting Jeni’s name forward, knowing all too well how much the Belles had achieved.

Choir founder Jeni Mallace, pictured here at a fellow Belles wedding, is to receive the British Empire Medal.

In May, Jeni was finally alerted to the fact something was going on when she received a call from head office stating that an official letter had arrived for her.

The 46-year-old said: “It was a letter from the Cabinet Office in London; I couldn’t believe it when I opened it and it said I had been awarded the British Empire Medal.

“My colleagues had written a lovely letter, detailing what the Bo’ness Belles do.

“I burst into tears at my desk in the office; I felt really overwhelmed that the people at my work had nominated me. It was a lovely surprise.”

A modest Jeni, however, was quick to point out the honour would be shared with her fellow Belles members.

She explained: “I set up Bo’ness Belles to help combat loneliness in the elderly and provide a wee bit of joy for them at Christmas.

“It’s since grown to include paid-for engagements, which have raised £46,000 for 30 local charities – and we’re hoping to hit £50,000 by the end of this year.

“Never would I have thought all those years ago that I would have been awarded something like the BEM for services to charity.

“It’s an honour but that was never the goal.

“I will be collecting it on behalf of all the Bo’ness Belles; three of whom helped found the choir with me.

“I wouldn’t be getting this medal if it wasn’t for every single member of the Belles, who work tirelessly behind the scenes at every event we attend and give 100 per cent to every engagement.

“I love them all to bits – they’re my extended family.”

The girls celebrated last week with their usual Wednesday rehearsal at Bo’ness Old Kirk turning into a celebration instead.

“I knew nothing about it,” said Jeni, “so it was a lovely surprise. I can’t thank the Belles enough or my work colleagues for even thinking about nominating me. I’ll be forever grateful to them all.”

A former Kinneil Primary School and Bo’ness Academy pupil, Jeni still lives in the town with her partner Alan Riddell and their nine-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Rufus.

Alan, who runs Riddell’s Garage, also sponsors the Bo’ness Belles so he was over the moon for Jeni too.

Equally delighted were her parents Tricia and Jim and sister Fiona, who all still live in the town.

“They were all over the moon for me,” added Jeni. “It’s not quite sunk in yet!”

Jeni will receive her BEM from the Lord Lieutenant at a ceremony later this year.

The Belles meantime are gearing up for a busy summer, including the Foodies Festival in Edinburgh on August 3 and Go Sing in Bo’ness on August 29, in addition to 13 bookings at local care homes.