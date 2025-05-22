Body found in water at Forth Valley tourist attraction

Emergency services personnel were called out to a beauty spot in the Forth Valley after reports over concern for a person’s welfare.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 21 we received a report of a concern for a person at Finnich Glen, Stirlingshire. Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a mountain rescue team, attended at the scene and the body of a man was recovered from the water at the Devil's Pulpit.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The A809 from Croftamie to Finnich Toll and the B834 at the junction to the A81 were closed to allow emergency services access and have since re-opened.

The actual “pulpit” of The Devil’s Pulpi is a grassy stone which pokes out of the rock by the river and is said to be where the devil would stand to address his followers.

