Body found in search for missing Forth Valley man
A body has been found in the search for a man reported missing from the Aberfoyle area.
James Cowderoy, 63, was last seen at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 21 on Lochard Road, Aberfoyle.
Police had appealed to the public for help in tracing the missing man.
However, officers have confirmed the body of a man was found within Loch Ard on Friday afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Formal identification has taken place and the family of James Cowderoy are aware. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”