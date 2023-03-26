News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
20 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
21 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Body found in search for missing Forth Valley man

A body has been found in the search for a man reported missing from the Aberfoyle area.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Mar 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
James Cowderoy was last seen at 10pm on Tuesday, March 21.
James Cowderoy was last seen at 10pm on Tuesday, March 21.
James Cowderoy was last seen at 10pm on Tuesday, March 21.

James Cowderoy, 63, was last seen at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 21 on Lochard Road, Aberfoyle.

Police had appealed to the public for help in tracing the missing man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, officers have confirmed the body of a man was found within Loch Ard on Friday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Formal identification has taken place and the family of James Cowderoy are aware. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

PolicePolice Scotland