James Cowderoy, 63, was last seen at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 21 on Lochard Road, Aberfoyle.

Police had appealed to the public for help in tracing the missing man.

However, officers have confirmed the body of a man was found within Loch Ard on Friday afternoon.