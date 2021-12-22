Body found in search for missing Bo'ness hillwalker in Lochaber
Officers searching for Stuart Baillie (60) from Bo’ness, who was reported missing after failing to return from a walk in Glen Nevis on Monday, have recovered the body of a man.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Baillie's family has been informed by police of the discovery.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Mr Baillie was last heard from at around 2.10pm on Monday, December 20, after setting off on a walk from Glen Nevis.
He was reported missing at 6.35pm the same day after not returning as planned.
He had planned to walk Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor, leaving from the Steall Falls car park in Glen Nevis.
He was at the summit of Aonach Beag when he was last heard from.
A search involving the Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams was launched after Mr Baillie was reported missing, along with help from the Search and Rescue Dogs Association and the HM Coastguard helicopter.
Speaking before the body was found in the hills, Sergeant Chris Hardwick of Fort William Police Station had said: “This is a popular walking route and I would urge anyone who has been in the area and believes they may have seen or spoken to Stuart to get in touch as soon as they can."