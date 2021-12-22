Body found in search for missing Bo'ness hillwalker in Lochaber

Bo'ness man Stuart Baillie .

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Baillie's family has been informed by police of the discovery.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Mr Baillie was last heard from at around 2.10pm on Monday, December 20, after setting off on a walk from Glen Nevis.

Undated handout photo issued by Police Scotland of Stuart Baillie in his usual hillwalking clothing. Police Scotland/PA Wire

He was reported missing at 6.35pm the same day after not returning as planned.

He had planned to walk Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor, leaving from the Steall Falls car park in Glen Nevis.

He was at the summit of Aonach Beag when he was last heard from.

A search involving the Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams was launched after Mr Baillie was reported missing, along with help from the Search and Rescue Dogs Association and the HM Coastguard helicopter.