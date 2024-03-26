Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leslie Hunter, 77, grew up in the Bog Road area of Falkirk and set out on a career in banking in 1962.

Eight years later, along with wife Ann, he joined the world of international banking in Nassau in the Bahamas and then in the Cayman Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1975, they moved to Richmond, Virginia, where Leslie managed the trust and private banking affiliate of a leading regional bank.

Author Leslie Hunter has published his first book in a new historical trilogy. Pic: Contributed

Around 12 years ago he penned his first book, The Bog, the Bahamas and Beyond, telling of his early days in Falkirk and experiences in banking around the world.

But that first foray into writing made him realise that he wanted to try his hand at fiction and for the last few years he has been busy penning a historical trilogy, of which Bodotria is now available.

Readers can step back into the first century to a time when Caledonia was a windswept frontier on the fringes of Roman rule. His central character, Andreas, is fleeing Roman persecution and joins the Roman army and embarks on a remarkable journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside fellow soldiers Isaac and Bergamus, they’re assigned a year-long intelligence mission in Caledonia.

Leslie’s debut novel launches a trilogy, chronicling their odyssey. Amidst forging friendships, love, and alliances with Caledonian tribes, they must contend with the militant Caledonii tribe of the Western Highlands. Andreas grapples with his faith and soldier’s duty, Isaac finds love in the midst of war, and Bergamus seeks one last mission before retiring from the Roman army.

His publishers, Austin Macauley, describe Bodotria as “an epic exploration of faith, duty, and destiny against the backdrop of an evolving land, a story of courage and camaraderie amidst the tumultuous birth of Scotland”.